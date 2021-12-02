MinRes, Roy Hill contract continues close ties

Roy Hill has contracted Mineral Resources subsidiary CSI Mining Services to work on its iron ore operation in Western Australia, continuing the companies’ strong relationship.

CSI has worked on the Roy Hill operation since 2017 and will now continue with crushing, screening and haulage services for an undisclosed contract length or worth.

Mineral Resources chief executive for mining services Mike Grey said CSI’s previous performance at the operation had contributed to its renewal.

“Our track record at the operation demonstrates that we can mobilise quickly and exceed production targets while maintaining an industry leading safety record,” Grey said.

“Our mining services business has delivered strong growth year-on-year and this new contract for Roy Hill reinforces CSI’s position as a market leading mining services contractor.”

The contract will include a newly developed screening solution for more efficient operations, using a method exclusive to CSI.

Roy Hill chief operating officer Anthony Kirke recognised this distinct advantage in CSI and was glad to continue the relationship.

“CSI’s agility in responding to changing operational requirements, commitment to innovation, and continuous improvement and alignment with our values have resulted in positive outcomes for Roy Hill,” Kirke said,

“The award of this new and expanded multi-year contract reflects the strong relationship between our two companies and we look forward to the deployment of CSI’s new screening solution at our mine site.”

This contract followed another recent announcement between Roy Hill and Mineral Resources involving the development of a new berth for iron ore export at Port Hedland.

The agreement will see Roy Hill provide services to MinRes and Hancock Prospecting to develop and operate Stanley Point Berth 3, including rail haulage and port services.

Mineral Resources managing director Chris Ellison said it was becoming more important for major miners to work together to achieve their goals.

“This partnership and infrastructure sharing is the first of its kind in the Australian resources industry and would enable significant value to be unlocked for MRL in a sustainable manner,” Ellison said.