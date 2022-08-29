MinRes results further underline lithium growth

When Mineral Resources announced the second-best annual result in the company’s history, it highlighted lithium growth as one of its four key business pillars.

“MinRes began building a world-class, long-life lithium business in Western Australia more than a decade ago,” MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said following the release of the company’s 2022 financial year report. “Our foresight and investment are starting to bear fruit.

“Today we already are the largest ASX-listed spodumene concentrate producer and one of the first to derive earnings from lithium hydroxide.”

While MinRes’ 2022 underlying net profit of $400 million represented a 64 per cent drop on the previous year, the company said it experienced “a strong second half performance” due to record lithium prices.

Lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide prices have held steady since April’s record high levels, with leading price reporting agency Benchmark Mineral Intelligence indicating both products are still trading more than 300 per cent higher than a year ago.

MinRes has also reported a big future in lithium growth.

“In lithium, MinRes and our JV (joint venture) partner Ganfeng approved the next stage of expansion of Mt Marion to 900,000 tonnes per annum,” the company said. “We also delivered maiden earnings from lithium hydroxide production – a first for an ASX-listed company.

“Production resumed at Wodgina, one of the world’s largest hard-rock lithium mines, following the start-up of trains 1 and 2.

“The Kemerton lithium hydroxide plant, which like Wodgina is part of our MARBL JV with Albemarle, is in the final stages of pre-production activities.”

Paul Brown, MinRes chief executive – lithium, last week said upgrades at Mt Marion would further strengthen the company’s position as a “globally significant producer of lithium products”.

“Lithium is one of MinRes’ core commodities,” Brown said. “We’ve built a long-term business horizon that will guide us to expand and diversify our lithium portfolio in line with global demand.

“Doubling capacity at Mt Marion means this Tier 1 asset will become even more important to MinRes’ ongoing success, helping us continue making valuable contributions to the world’s renewable energy efforts.”

An interesting few months for lithium

Global analysts like Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse sent shockwaves through the sector in June when they predicted a crash in lithium prices.

Goldman Sachs said there had been “a surge in investor capital into supply investment tied to the long-term EV (electronic vehicle) demand story, essentially trading a spot-driven commodity as a forward-looking equity”.

“That fundamental mis-pricing has in turn generated an outsized supply response well ahead of the demand trend,” the company said.

That assessment was quickly rebutted, however, with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence highlighting several reasons it believed Goldman Sachs was wrong in its predictions.

More recently, a newly passed US law designed to drive EV production is likely to be a boon for Australian lithium producers.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act , a new EV will only be eligible for tax credits when at least 40 per cent of the battery’s critical minerals came from the US, a free trade agreement partner such as Australia, Chile or Canada, or recycling in North America. That could increase to 80 per cent by 2027.

“Australian mining needs about $20 billion per year to sustain current production,” Minerals Council of Australia chief executive Tania Constable said of the new US law.

“If we are going to increase the capacity of existing mines, or open new mines – including in the commodities needed for our global transition to net-zero emissions – capital investment will need to be increased by an order of magnitude.

“The Bank of America estimates that $US150 billion per year will be needed in global mining to produce the minerals needed to achieve the global transition to net-zero.

“Australia needs to position itself as a competitive destination for this capital in order to realise its full potential.”

Goldman Sachs, for its part, may have changed its tune on the critical mineral.

Lithium – along with other so-called future-facing minerals such as nickel and copper – is a key ingredient in batteries and equipment needed as the world moves towards decarbonisation.

In a recent note to clients, Goldman Sachs said it expects “battery and hydrogen storage solutions to continue to receive greater attention from investors, who we believe have not yet fully appreciated their importance in mitigating market disruptions”.

“Globally, we see several regulatory initiatives that could provide tailwinds to accelerate solutions such as battery storage and hydrogen to alleviate energy reliability issues.”