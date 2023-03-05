MinRes commits $600,000 to Indigenous ear health

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has pledged $600,000 to a life-changing ear health and hearing program for Aboriginal children in the Pilbara.

The Lions Healthy Hearing Outback program is run by a conglomerate of health organisations, including Ear Science Institute Australia (ESIA), Rural Health West and the Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service.

The coordinated efforts are designed to provide East Pilbara Indigenous communities more accessible ear health and hearing care.

In remote communities, around nine in 10 Aboriginal children experience serious middle ear infections that can cause hearing loss, according to BHP. Roughly 40 per cent of Indigenous babies also experience ear disease.

Hearing loss can lead to negative impacts on language and social development, learning, and mental health. Preventing ear disease has the potential to improve the trajectory of a person’s life.

The three-year funding from MinRes will help deliver a new service model called TeleENT, which combines ear, nose and throat services via telehealth. Telehealth allows for fast and efficient diagnosis, while on-the-ground specialists follow up with treatment and surgery where needed.

“MinRes is proud to partner with Ear Science to help expand this life-changing ear health service into some of Western Australia’s most remote communities,” MinRes managing director, Chriss Ellison said.

“Far too many Aboriginal children experience ear disease and hearing loss, and Ear Science Institute are at the forefront of reducing that devasting burden.”

Closing the inequity gap between Aboriginal and non-Indigenous children by preventing ear disease is a priority at ESIA.

“The services we provide on the ground are vital, and in combination with tailored hearing therapeutic treatments, we are working towards profound future change,” ESIA chief executive officer, Sandra Bellekom said.

“With the support of partners such as MinRes, we want to change the trajectory of the lives of Indigenous children, empower them to graduate high school, develop a career and grow to become the leaders of tomorrow.”