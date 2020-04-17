MinRes acquires Mining Wear Parts

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has completed the takeover of Mining Wear Parts (MWP), which will retain its trading name as it becomes a subsidiary of MinRes’ CSI Mining Services business.

MWP was established in 2016 by David Macfarlane, who will continue to lead the company under the new structure.

The acquisition will give MWP access to CSI Mining Services’ financial, strategic and operational capabilities, allowing it to step up its national growth plans.

MinRes also intends to incorporate MWP into its Kwinana, Western Australia workshop, which will be the first step in establishing a fitting and services arm for the parts supplied by MWP.

Macfarlane said with MinRes’ support, MWP would be able to significantly increase its range.

“This is very exciting news for the MWP team and our clients,” he said.

“With the support of MinRes, MWP will be able to morph very quickly into a larger business with the ability to significantly increase our range of stocked parts and products.

“Together, we will be able to grow MWP’s presence in the repairs and service markets by bringing the best service people, backed by premium wear and spare parts, the most advanced workshops such as MinRes’ Kwinana facility and tooling for the best outcome for our clients.”

MinRes chief operating Mike Grey was pleased to welcome MWP into the business’ ranks.

“We look forward to introducing and expanding MWP and its quality service offering to our client base to deliver value-adding opportunities for all,” Grey said.

MWP is a Brisbane-founded business with facilities and warehouses across Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales, servicing the mining, quarrying and recycling industries.

The company provides replacement parts for crushing, milling, slurry pumps, mobile equipment and consumable products such as castings.