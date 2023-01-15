Minprovise workshop refurbishment adds coatings capabilities

Workshops aren’t often in the spotlight, but the one at Minprovise Head Office in Welshpool is worthy of attention.

The Minprovise workshop already boasts an 8000sqm undercover area and an additional 4500sqm of concrete hard stand, including a 120-tonne lifting capacity.

Recently, some critical additions and upgrades have increased capabilities and enabled Minprovise to do an entire fabrication project in-house, from planning and design through to fabrication and coatings of fabricated items.

The newly renovated and dedicated coatings area now houses 4 retractable spray paint and blast booths at 16m x 17m each, a substantial lay down area and a fifth booth for protected drying.

The lifting capacity has also increased with an extra two overhead cranes enabling 120 tonnes to be lifted and a dedicated 21 tonne Telehandler to move items around.

Minprovise was built on “reducing risks” and this value is still a top priority. To that end, to cover off safety and environmental risks, the company has also installed a dust collector to control air pollution and a fully functioning recovery system that collects all leftover garnet to reuse.

A new driveway, shed and demarcated walkway completes the refurbishment.