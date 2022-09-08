Minprovise hosts open day for new crusher

On the 15 and 16 of September, Minprovise is opening its doors to showcase the impressive ZI-2100 cone crusher assembled in its workshop at 13a Stott Road Welshpool, WA.

Guests, clients and potential customers from a variety of sectors will be able to climb a specially built scaffold and look inside the crusher as it operates.

The Active Gap Control system uses Scantech technology to send data material size, shape and quality to the operator who can then make real time changes to the crusher settings, adjust the active gap and create an optimal steady state operation without reducing the feed rate.

Also on show and being demonstrated is the award winning Dugless 903 remote controlled mini loader.

The Dugless 903 has been specially designed to clean up under conveyor systems without the need to shut down.

Other services and divisions open for visitors to have a look at are:

• Corrosion control

• Workshop fabrication

• Specialised parts and products

• Apron feeders and many more innovative and exciting projects

Details below.

When: Thursday 15 and Friday 16 September from 9am to 3pm

Where: Minprovise 13a Stott Road Welshpool, WA.

RSVP: lesley.klem@minprovise.com.au