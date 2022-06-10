Minos has the Midas touch

Further significant gold intersections have been received from reverse circulation drilling completed at the Minos Prospect within Indiana Resources’ 100 per cent owned Central Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia.

A total of 14 drill holes for 1868 metres were completed at in April, with the program designed to infill the existing drill hole coverage within the central portion of the defined mineralisation, and to provide further geological information for inclusion in the proposed resource estimate for Minos.

Minos technical director Felicity Repacholi-Muir said the consistent delivery of high-quality results from drilling within the Minos Prospect has been “nothing short of sensational”, and these latest results continue to demonstrate the potential for the area to host a mineralised system of significance.

“Importantly, drilling reinforces that mineralisation identified to date commences near surface and is coherent with the clear potential to define additional mineralisation along strike,” she said.

“This provides our technical team with great confidence as we push towards defining a maiden mineral resource estimate for Minos later this year.”