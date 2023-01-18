Mining towns unite for national Indigenous project

Creators from Broken Hill have joined forces to help cover a disused mine shaft in outback Western Australia with Indigenous art.

The group is taking part in Reclaim the Void, a program that combines more than 3000 hand-woven rugs into a dot mural.

The mural will be used to cover an out-of-use mine shaft in the WA outback.

Ali Lloyd, who hosted the event, first became involved in the project after seeing a post on social media before taking part in a camp in WA last year.

“One day an advertisement just suddenly popped up on my feed and immediately I was drawn,” she told the ABC. “[I] thought I have to be involved in this somehow.

“Going on the retreat was a powerful experience in a lot of ways and I wanted to bring that experience back here.”

The first workshop, held earlier this week, brought together six contributors who are putting together their own designs.

Local craftswoman Beccie Mcintosh said she was interested in attending the night given her longstanding passion for art.

“I like craft and doing crafty things so I thought, ‘Yeah, that would be really cool’,” she said.

“The story behind it, being able to see the end product from the art project to heal country and what they are doing in Western Australia, would be really awesome.”

Vivienne Robertson is the driving force behind the project. She was inspired to act after driving through remote WA and seeing the large number of empty mine shafts.

Robertson said she initially “soft-launched” the project in 2021 and, after seeing the interest, decided to really power through with her vision.

“The beginning of last year we re-launched again with a stronger kind of presence and again we’ve been really overwhelmed,” she said.

“At the moment we’ve got 45 schools from around Australia who’ve taken on the project within their classrooms and [are] creating rugs for us.”

The final dot artwork is scheduled to be constructed and showcased in 2024.