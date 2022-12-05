The Federal Government is receiving pushback after its industry relations (IR) bill recently passed through parliament.

“With rising inflation, electricity costs and interest rates, the last thing businesses need is to be dragged into other companies’ IR disputes via multi-employer bargaining or have the FWC [Fair Work Commission] make their decisions for them,” Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA) chief executive officer Steve Knott said.

The bill pricked the ears of many business owners by, among other things, introducing multi-enterprise bargaining. The recently passed law allows unions to represent workers from similar industries and negotiate terms as a single party.

“Having a centralised employment tribunal set wages and conditions for private sector businesses, as it did in the 1970s and 1980s, put simply, is barking mad policy,” Knott said.

Knott described the move as “a recipe for lower productivity, higher inflation and less competition” and believes it would not only stifle employment growth but drive away investment and employment opportunities.

In a statement reported by 9News, the Minerals Council of Australia CEO Tania Constable echoed the sentiment that the legislation would be a “handbrake” on investment, job opportunities and wage growth.

“The reintroduction of multi-employer bargaining into the Australian workplace relations regime will have negative consequences on investment, productivity, economic growth, job security and wages for small or larger businesses across Australia,” she said.

The Federal Government’s plan for labour hire, or “same job, same pay”, has caused a stir among mining businesses. The threat of uniform wages for hire and client company employees, as well as the reduction of casual hires, has created cause for concern due to fears of increased strikes and unfair demands by employees.

Hancock Prospecting executive chair Gina Rinehart has also argued that multi-employer bargaining has no place in the Australian resources sector.

“The mining industry does not fit the profile of an industry where employees are poorly paid,” Rinehart said. “On the contrary, if the legislation is applied to the mining industry it will have significant negative impacts on a high-performing industry.”

BHP chief executive Mike Henry also spoke out against the bill, claiming it wouldn’t apply to most workers. Like Rinehart, Henry seems to hold to the old axiom, “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it”.

“There simply is no case for multi-employer bargaining in the mining industry,” he said. “This is an industry where the current approach has been working well.

“It’s obviously a very high paid industry, BHP’s workers would be within the top decile, the top 10 per cent of wage earners in Australia.”

The bill also makes more employee-friendly changes to topical work issues like pay secrecy, flexible hours and fixed-term contracts, much to the chagrin of large business owners.

Knott has called on the Government to cooperate in full should any amendments be made in the future.

“The Albanese Government will be under constant pressure to ensure adverse predictions don’t come to fruition,” he said.

“When they inevitably do, we expect the Government to engage in genuine consultation with all its constituents – not just doing the bidding of union bosses – on fixing the mess they would have created.

“We hope the Government will both consult with and properly consider the views of business for the so-called ‘second tranche’ of reforms mooted for 2023.”