Mining industry salaries grow as job advertising sinks

Australia’s mining, resources and energy industry has received healthy salary growth despite an overall drop in SEEK job advertisements, according to the latest employment data from the recruitment agency.
Job advertisements on SEEK decreased by 7.4 per cent between February 2019 and February 2020, but a 4.1 per cent boost to salary growth was recorded for the mining, resources and energy industry.
However, Australia’s mining superpower, Western Australia, returned a job ad volume increase of 3.2 per cent.
New South Wales (-13.6 per cent), Victoria (-8.5 per cent) and Queensland (-2.6 per cent) ad volumes plunged.
SEEK also reported an overall increase to salaries across all Australian states and territories, with Tasmania showing the highest salary growth at 3.9 per cent at $80,099.
Australia’s average salary increased by 1.9 per cent, sitting at $89,238.
“Following two months of improved conditions in job advertising, we are starting to see hiring activity reflect some of the additional challenges in the labour market, namely the devastating bushfire season and coronavirus,” said SEEK managing director Kendra Banks.
“Next month we will have further insight on the impact of coronavirus and its effect on the Australian employment landscape. We expect many industries to be significantly disrupted as this unprecedented scenario continues to unfold.”