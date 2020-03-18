Mining industry salaries grow as job advertising sinks

Australia’s mining, resources and energy industry has received healthy salary growth despite an overall drop in SEEK job advertisements, according to the latest employment data from the recruitment agency.

Job advertisements on SEEK decreased by 7.4 per cent between February 2019 and February 2020, but a 4.1 per cent boost to salary growth was recorded for the mining, resources and energy industry.

However, Australia’s mining superpower, Western Australia, returned a job ad volume increase of 3.2 per cent.