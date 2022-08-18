Mining and engineering professionals heading west

The 2022 WA Mining Conference and Exhibition is back in Perth in October with an expanded conference program.

One of the ultimate events for mining and engineering professionals is back, with the WA Mining Conference and Exhibition taking place on October 12–13.

To be held at the Perth Conference and Exhibition Centre, the WA Mining Conference and Exhibition showcases technical and digital innovation, bringing together suppliers, engineers and thought leaders for a two-day event.

This year’s expanded exhibition will showcase the latest tech and digital solutions across the entire mining value chain. The conference will bring together experts, industry and academia to illustrate the technical and digital evolution transforming the mining industry in Western Australia, while showcasing the economic importance and the vital contribution the resource sector makes to state and federal economies.

Platinum partner Epiroc encourages industry, tech experts and site personnel to attend, with national sales manager capital equipment Rod Hermann saying that technology helps to move the needle in a number of key areas.

“Epiroc continues to live our motto, ‘dare to think new’, in an industry with rapidly evolving technologies to bring about higher levels of safety, efficiencies and sustainability for our customers,” he said.

“Partnering with WA Mining is just one way that we can help bring technology to the forefront of operations.”

WA Mining’s conference program features a line-up of more than 40 speakers, including conference chair Ric Gros and tech trailblazer Sarah Coleman, chief executive officer of idoba.

The conference’s themes cover critical minerals, digital and autonomous systems, decarbonisation and environmental, social and governance (ESG), and an industry outlook, presented by leaders in government, research, the Minerals Council of Australia, and the private sector.

Gros said it was an honour to chair the conference, which highlights some of the biggest challenges facing the mining industry in WA and across the country.

“WA Mining is an important milestone for the state’s resources sector, as it’s never been more important to share our knowledge for a successful future,” he said.

“We’re in an exciting place post-COVID – while there are certainly difficult things to contemplate like digital risk and the rising importance of ESG, there’s also the bright potential of technology, data science and new research to illuminate the way forward.”

Coleman is looking forward to presenting on the innovation opportunities for the industry. She said the conference and idoba’s goals were very similar: bringing together technology, process and people to co-create sustainable solutions for a better future.

“The world is fast changing and increasingly more turbulent,” she said.

“The problems and challenges we are facing have too many variables to consider and we’re finding ourselves, our systems and our traditional problem-solving approaches ineffective in dealing with the depth of these complexities.

“Change is no longer a choice for industries, especially mining – an industry already grappling with the disappointment of digital evolution, while simultaneously navigating the revolution drive by fundamental societal and market shifts across environmental, social and governance.