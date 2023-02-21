Miners spending big in NSW

A new survey confirms millions in spending and record mining jobs in the NSW regions of Broken Hill, Cobar, and Dubbo.

The annual membership expenditure survey, conducted by the NSW Minerals Council, has confirmed record spending in the regional economies. The survey group included 27 participating local mining companies, including BHP, Whitehaven and Yancoal.

Broken Hill

Mining companies directly injected $190 million into Broken Hill’s economy in the last financial year, with $140 million going to goods and services. Participating companies supported 114 local supplier businesses across the region.

The remaining $51 million went to wages, which supported over 1650 jobs. This is the highest number of jobs ever reported for Broken Hill.

“These very strong results highlight the importance of mining for the far western region’s economy, and for mining communities across the region,” NSW Minerals Council chief executive officer Stephen Galilee said.

“Mining clearly continues to provide economic strength and stability to communities in far western NSW, supporting thousands of local families and businesses.

Cobar

Mining companies directly brought $100 million into the Cobar regional economy.

Of this figure, $36 million went to the purchase of goods and services from over 116 local businesses and contractors. The remaining $64 million went to wages, supporting over 600 local jobs.

Dubbo

Participating mining companies generated $103 million of direct spending in Dubbo, a slight increase on the previous financial year, as well as the second highest level of spending in the survey’s decade-long history.

Of this figure, $71 million was spent on the purchase of goods and services from over 209 local mining supplier businesses. A further $32 million was spent on wages.

Participating companies supported 293 local jobs, an increase of over 70 jobs from last financial year, and the third highest result on record for Dubbo.

The NSW Minerals Council recently released more survey results from the Hunter and Illawarra.