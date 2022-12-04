Miners reap the benefits of reliable rockbreakers

Rockbreakers play a critical role in mining applications to ensure production can continue without stoppages hence reliability of the rockbreakers is vital.

Rammer continues to be the leading supplier of rockbreaker technology in Australia.

Esa Sjönberg, product line lifecycle manager for breakers at the Sandvik factory in Finland talks about what makes Rammer a rockbreaker of choice for miners.

Increased lifetime of wear parts

“Rockbreakers are working in challenging conditions; high moisture, iron hard rocks and dust that cause additional wear in any piece of machinery therefore, leakproof sealing is essential,” Sjönberg said.

“In addition, rockbreaker’s internal wear plates should be made of hardwearing plastic.”

Rammer Hammers have leakproof hydraulic sealing and efficient tool sealing to minimise leakages and prevent dust or particles entry inside rockbreaker and hydraulic circuit.

To increase lifetime of wear parts; bushings, pins and tool Rammer Scaler and Excellence range come equipped with channels and piping for air to protect the rockbreaker’s internal parts from dust and an automatic tool and tool bushing greasing for optimum greasing.

Scaler range also has water-jet connection points for environmental dust suppression and this feature will be included in the upgraded models of medium and large rockbreakers in Excellence range.

“In applications where the material is highly abrasive and dusty or when rockbreaker’s working angle cannot be at the optimal 90o such as tunneling and scaling, an automatic lubrication system is highly recommended,” Sjönberg said.

To prolong the tool and bushing life, Rammer has several options for automatic lubrication that are fully protected from moisture and dust in order to provide maximum lubrication whilst only using minimum grease amount.

Rammer rockbreakers have Heavy Duty housing and for large range customers can choose the housing to suit the application.

Monitoring and simple maintenance

“Periodic service is extremely essential in ensuring a long life for the rockbreaker and it is a tried and tested way to cut downtime, avoid expensive repairs and improve the overall productivity of assets,” Sjönberg said.

That is why Rammer developed the RD3, the first cloud-based monitoring system that collects data on impacts on the rockbreaker, operating hours and GPS locations that help customers to maximise uptime through planned services and preventative maintenance.

As well as providing information on service intervals, the RD3 via SAM has already helped identify incorrect use of the rockbreakers and reduced the chance of rockbreaker failure and consequent unscheduled downtime.

Sjönberg said that this can be especially important considering that one of the most common causes of rockbreaker failure happens when an operator continues to hit the trigger button, forcing to keep the piston striking for extended periods of time.

Whether it is decreasing the cost of maintenance or increasing the service life of rockbreakers, all of Rammer’s innovative maintenance and service features are designed to save customers money by improving the efficiency and quality of their products.

For example, the lower tool bushing is simple and easy to rotate 90 degrees with Rammer’s innovative design – it is as simple as removing one retaining pin and can be done on site. Buller tool to help handle lower bushing is available.

Productivity

Rammer has brought several unique innovations to the hydraulic rockbreaker market, including fixed blow energy and idle blow protection.

Fixed Blow Energy, a built-in pressure control valve maintains hydraulic pressure levels to ensure that every blow delivers the maximum power possible ensuring optimum productivity.

This operating principle is unique for Rammer and means that every impact – from first to last – is at maximum power, regardless of oil flow or frequency, reducing breaking time and maximising productivity.

Rammer operators can adjust Idle Blow Protection easily (IBP) on site and ensure the rockbreaker cannot be operated until pressure is placed on the tool protecting the tool and piston from failures and tie rod stress, reducing oil overheating and preventing blank firing.

It also enables operators to adjust rockbreakers to suit the application in order to achieve optimum productivity and this can be done without any disassembling of the rockbreaker and avoid potential oil leakage to the nature.

All Rammer Hammers have high hydraulic efficiency which indirectly decreases fuel consumption and increases production. Durable design decreases maintenance need and ensure long lifetime of parts.

About Rammer

Rammer is a part of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions business area that operates within Sandvik Group, the global engineering giant in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology.

All Rammer products are supported by a dedicated global dealer network with ready access to genuine Rammer parts and a wealth of operational knowledge and experience to ensure that your Rammer rockbreaker continues to contribute to your company’s profitability for its entire working life.

Rammer authorised dealer network in Australia: