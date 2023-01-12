Miners continue to donate to support WA flood relief

Major miners South32 and BHP have joined the growing list of mining companies who have donated to the Western Australia Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund.

BHP has pledged $2 million toward the fund, with South32 announcing its own $300,000 donation.

Earlier this week, Rio Tinto and MinRes announced their own donations of $2 million and $500,000, respectively.

The funding will provide relief to Kimberley residents experiencing personal hardships as a result of the floods, described the worst in WA’s history.

South32 will also match employee donations.

“The unprecedented floods have had a devastating impact on communities in the Kimberley and have caused major damage to local homes, business and infrastructure,” South32 chief executive officer Graham Kerr said.

“The thoughts of everyone at South32 are with those who have been affected. We also express our gratitude to emergency services personnel and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to assist impacted communities since the floods first hit.

“We are proud to make a contribution to the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund to assist response and recovery efforts during this extremely challenging time.”

BHP has a long and proud history in WA, particularly in rural and remote parts of the state.

“BHP is committed to assisting the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Kimberley,” BHP asset president Western Australia iron ore Brandon Craig said.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the floods, and we commend the emergency services staff and volunteers who are working so hard to keep people safe.”