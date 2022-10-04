Minerals 260 grabs prime Gascoyne tenements

Minerals 260 has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of private company Capricorn Orogen, which holds the Ti Tree project in Western Australia.

Ti Tree comprises 20 granted, contiguous exploration licences covering a total area of about 3900 square kilometres of the highly prospective, but under-explored Gascoyne Province.

It lies close to significant mineral occurrences:

The southern boundary of the Mangaroon project, owned by Dreadnought Resources, where recent exploration has discovered significant rare earth element (REE) and nickel-copper mineralisation

The Yangibana REE project, owned by Hastings Technology, where mine construction is underway, is located 30km to the north

The Yinnetharra lithium project, acquired recently by Red Dirt Metal, is located immediately to the south.

Ti Tree has been explored historically for precious and base metals. More recently, exploration by Capricorn and neighbouring tenement holders has highlighted the region’s prospectivity for REE and lithium.

Minerals 260 managing director David Richards said the acquisition of such a large, contiguous area in an emerging, highly prospective region was consistent with the company’s philosophy of targeting under-explored areas, previously considered less fashionable, with the potential to discover truly world-class mineral deposits.

“In this regard, Ti Tree is a complementary addition to our flagship Moora project in WA, representing a high-quality geological opportunity in an under-explored region with the potential for large-scale discoveries in a basket of commodities that fits extremely well with our strategic focus.”