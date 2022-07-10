Mineral resource upgraded for Chalice’s Gonneville

Chalice Mining has updated the mineral resource estimate for its Gonneville deposit, the first discovery at its Julimar nickel-copper-platinum Group Element (PGE) project located north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

The figure is now 350 million tonnes at 0.96 grams per tonne palladium, platinum and gold (3E), 0.16 per cent nickel, 0.1 per cent copper and 0.015 per cent cobalt. The large-scale deposit is entirely located within Chalice-owned farmland and remains open to the north and at depth.

Since the maiden resource was reported in November 2021, drilling at Gonneville has largely been focussed on shallow infill, to improve the confidence level of the resource from the inferred category to indicated.

The proportion of indicated category resources has increased from about 45 to 70 per cent of the total. Step-out drilling has also continued to evaluate the broader extent of mineralisation.

Chalice managing director and chief executive officer, Alex Dorsch, said the resource includes a mix of oxide, transitional and sulphide mineralisation, reported at two different cut-off grades to highlight the scale and development optionality the deposit affords.

“The significant higher-grade component of the resource provides excellent optionality for any future development and could potentially materially improve project economics in the initial years of operation. This is a key focus of the project Scoping Study, which is due to be completed in Q3 2022,” he said.

Gonneville remains open at the Julimar State Forest boundary to the north, where four rigs are continuing an initial drill program at the Hartog-Dampier targets. The deposit also remains open beyond a depth of about 700m.

“The work we have completed since publishing our maiden resource in November last year continues to demonstrate the world-class endowment, scale and quality of the Gonneville deposit,” Dorsch said.

“Importantly, 90 per cent of the resource above a depth of 250m is now classified as indicated, which represents a major de-risking step for the project.

“It is also evident from recent exploration results that there is enormous growth potential both at depth at Gonneville and along the effectively untested Julimar Complex to the north. While we already have a Toer 1 scale deposit which has the potential to underpin a world-class, long-life green metals project, the resource base is expected to continue to grow.”