Mineral resource fillip for Gabanintha

Bryah Resources is upbeat about a significant upgrade in the previously reported base metal mineral resource within the Australian Vanadium Project deposit, located at the company’s Gabanintha Project in central Western Australia.

Bryah holds mineral rights for all minerals there, excluding vanadium, titanium, iron ore, cobalt, chromium, uranium, lithium, tantalum and manganese, which are held by Australian Vanadium (AVL), which is a major shareholder of Bryah.

Both companies are working together to maximise the recovery of metals from this world class vanadium-titanium-magnetite (VTM) deposit, with Bryah taking the lead on further studies relating to the base metal recovery circuit.

Nickel, copper and cobalt are all critically important, high value energy metals vital for the global transition to electric vehicles.

The collaboration between Bryah and AVL has been assisted by the Modern Manufacturing Initiative grant to AVL of $49 million to progress critical minerals, for which Bryah is named as a collaborator.

The VTM deposit is about 11.5 kilometres long within the project area.

Bryah chief executive officer Ashley Jones said with AVL progressing strongly toward vanadium production and being granted the grant, Bryah also comes a step closer to realising value in its mineral rights.

“We are very pleased to report a substantial increase of 15 per cent in the base metals mineral resource at Gabanintha.

“Metallurgical test work from 2018 and 2022 indicate that a significant non-magnetic nickel-copper-cobalt rich sulphide tailings stream would come from the plant following magnetic separation of the vanadium-bearing magnetite concentrate.

“We know that the vanadium ore beneficiation process effectively concentrates the sulphide minerals in the tail, enabling further concentration by flotation methods.”

Meanwhile, Bryah also recently signed an option agreement with Mining Green Metals for the latter to acquire a 51 per cent interest in the Lake Johnston lithium-nickel project located south-west of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

“The Lake Johnston tenements are prospective for lithium and nickel and the Bryah team has completed reconnaissance to follow up on existing data and geological mapping,” Jones said.

“The divestment allows the company to focus on its near-term production assets: the Bryah Basin manganese joint venture with OM Holdings, and the Gabanintha project.

“It is also continuing to explore the highly prospective copper gold Windalah project.

“The Lake Johnston assets deserve a dedicated exploration effort and team, which will be able to be provided by inclusion in a company with the technical, human, and financial resources to advance these exciting assets.”