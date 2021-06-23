Mineral exploration takes flight in QLD

The Queensland Government has commissioned an airborne geophysical survey of the state’s north-west to uncover its next wave of mineral projects.

A surveying aircraft will undertake the airborne magnetic and radiometric survey and cover a 6000 square kilometre area around Kamilaroi.

According to Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart, the state’s north-west is rich in minerals including copper and cobalt.

“High resolution geophysical data is key to making new discoveries in Queensland and the Geological Survey of Queensland is targeting areas that have the highest potential,” Stewart said.

“New mineral discoveries, data and exploration are key to unlocking new projects which will create jobs which is a key part of Queensland’s economic plan for recovery.

“As part of the survey, data is captured by a fixed-wing aircraft flying about 60 metres above the ground along flight lines spaced 100 metres apart.

“Once captured, the data is combined to produce a series of high-resolution maps that show the magnetic intensity and natural concentrations of radiogenic elements present on the surface.”

Geophysical surveys allow explorers to see through soil cover to find prospective tenements.

It will be the fifth in a series of high-resolution surveys conducted in the area by the Queensland Government since the early 1990s.

All data will be made available to the public free to download to encourage more minerals exploration.

“This is an important tool that allows explorers to map geological rock types and geological structures at the surface level, and to significant depths undercover,” Stewart said.

“Geophysical surveys also help explorers to see through soil cover to the prospective geology underneath increasing the search space for minerals.

“Geological understanding gained from the surveys help to fill in critical gaps in Queensland’s knowledge of the geology in the region and help give industry further confidence to invest in new exploration opportunities.”

“The survey has the potential to open up exploration for new economy minerals such as copper and cobalt in previously under-explored areas.”