Minera acquisition boosts Worley’s sustainability drive

Industrial engineering solutions company Worley has acquired Minera Mining Technologies, a global technical solutions provider to the mining, minerals and metals industry.

Worley global resources sector lead Nick Bell said adding Minera to the existing technology and expert solutions team would strengthen the company’s role in energy transition and bring greater depth to the roadmaps needed to achieve sustainable mining solutions.

“The acquisition of Minera aligns with Worley’s purpose of delivering a more sustainable world, and its aspiration to achieve 75 percent of its revenue from sustainability-related business within five years,” he said.

Headquartered in Western Australia, Minera’s mining, geological and technical consultants work with mine owners to automate and decarbonise by determining the best-fit technology solutions and strategies for their assets.

The pairing provides enhanced front-end solutions covering automation, fleet decarbonisation/electrification, and operational benefits realisation.

“The world needs more mining. But performance and production improvements are required as the energy transition and ESG pressure calls for sustainable materials delivered at pace,” Bell said.

“To meet these demands, the industry needs the right partner to identify and adopt new and emerging technologies, often within an operating environment. The acquisition of Minera means we can do just that for our customers all over the world.

Minera director Martin Boulton said automation would remain a puzzle unless miners develop horizons that plan the practical application across their assets.

“With the introduction of Minera, Worley can create autonomous business plans to help our customers define their target technology landscape, along with the delivery capabilities to achieve this operational state,” he said.

“We will also continue development of our autonomous skills training to grow industry capability and ensure solutions are implemented safely and on time.”