Mincor hands out contract for Cassini

Mincor Resources has awarded a contract for early works at the Cassini nickel project in Western Australia to Hampton Mining and Civil Services.

The Kalgoorlie-Boulder-based contractor has commenced site mobilisation on February 10, with clearing expected to commence the following day.

Its scope of work involves a two-month program focussed on site clearance activities for infrastructure and services, as well as the excavation of the Cassini box cut.

Mincor stated that Hamptons was previously involved in undertaking open pit mining with the company at the Widgiemooltha gold operations in Western Australia, and had therefore been able to mobilise promptly to complete work on the Cassini contract.

The contract award follows an approval from the board of Mincor for Cassini’s early works program and is backed by the company’s $35.6 million capital raising last year.

This represented a strong vote of confidence by the board of Mincor in the long-term future of the Cassini project, according to company managing director David Southam.

“Given that Cassini is our flagship deposit, and with the project recently receiving all necessary key state government approvals, it was a logical decision to commence pre-mining works as soon as possible,” he said.

“We are currently assessing the mining contract tenders for both the Northern and Southern operations, and these contractors are, importantly, separate from Hamptons for this discrete program.

“We are encouraged by the quality of tender submissions received to date and the resources being allocated by the contractors to partner with Mincor into the future.”

Mincor also expects to complete Cassini’s initial site works program, and the project’s DFS, by the end of this quarter.

“This will ultimately save the company time by having this preparatory work finished early, particularly as decline development to access the new underground mine at Cassini is one of the longer lead items in our overall development timeline,” Southam concluded.