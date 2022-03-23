Mincor gets first nickel from Cassini

Mincor Resources has achieved another key milestone in its return to nickel production, with first development ore intersected on schedule at the new Cassini nickel mine in Western Australia.

The first development ore from Cassini was intersected in the 2050 N1 Ore Drive, in the very upper part of the Cassini orebody, and hauled to surface at the Cassini run-of-mine (ROM) pad for transport to BHP Nickel West’s Kambalda nickel concentrator.

Cassini is one of two key production sources for Mincor’s wholly-owned Kambalda nickel operation, located 600km east of Perth, with first ore from the Northern operations being transported to the Kambalda nickel concentrator in February.

“Mining the first development ore at our Cassini operation is another exciting milestone, particularly for the Cassini operations team,” Mincor managing director David Southam said.

“Cassini is the first new nickel mine to be developed in the Kambalda region in many years, and it’s really exciting to see it coming to life.

“With first ore now delivered from both the Northern operations and Cassini, we have significantly de-risked our pathway towards the resumption of nickel concentrate production in the next quarter.”

In March last year, Mincor opened the Cassini mine, and production is expected to reach around 16,000 tonnes per annum of nickel-in-concentrate, which will all be processed at BHP Nickel West’s Kambalda nickel concentrator.

Nickel has been making headlines more often in recent weeks following its week-long suspension on the London Metals Exchange after reaching unsustainable prices of about US$100,000 per tonne ($139,000/t).

The unprecedented price record is due, in part, to the Russia-Ukraine conflicts – as both countries produce significant volumes of nickel.