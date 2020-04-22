Middle Island discovers second gold deposit at Sandstone

Middle Island Resources has unveiled another gold deposit at the Sandstone project in Western Australia, the second it has discovered in the past week.

The prospect, called McIntyre, is defined by new, shallow drill intercepts including 24 metres at 1.66 grams per tonne, 23 metres at 1.4 grams per tonne and 11 metres at 1.39 grams per tonne.

Middle Island is confident that McIntyre will likely complement the project’s mill recommissioning inventory.

“The broad, consistent gold intercepts returned from phase one reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the McIntyre prospect provide further exciting encouragement that the prospect may well prove to represent a second new, low strip ratio, open pit deposit to supplement the planned Sandstone mill recommissioning inventory,” Middle Island managing director Rick Yeates said.

“This follows close on the heels of significant intercepts of four metres at 90.6 grams per tonne and eight metres at 3.35 grams per tonne of gold from the adjacent McClaren prospect as announced last week.”

The McIntyre, McClaren and Ridge gold prospects are hosted within the southeast extension of the Shillington banded iron formation package, 2.5 kilometres from the Sandstone processing plant.

Yeates said this revealed a structural link between the McIntyre and McClaren prospects, with opportunities for resource extensions.

Middle Island expects further assay results to come out in the coming weeks.

“The directors look forward to sharing further phase one RC drilling results with you as they are received and compiled,” Yeates concluded.

“At this stage, the results of this program, coupled with the resources announced last week and the prevailing gold price, significantly heighten the prospect of a positive mill recommissioning decision.”