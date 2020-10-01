Metso to supply Australia’s largest Vertimill grinders

Metso Outotec is set to deliver two Vertimill VTM-4500 vertical stirred grinding mills to a gold mine in Australia next year, the largest of their kind in an Australian installation.

The typical value for this type of order is between €10-€15 million ($16.3-$24.5 million) depending on the scope of delivery.

The vertical grinding mills provide lower total cost of ownership due to their high energy efficiency, reduced media consumption, low installation costs and minimal liner wear and maintenance, producing 50 per cent less footprint than a ball mill.

The Vertimill VTM-4500 is capable of handling feed sizes of up to six millimetres and grinding to products less than 20 microns.

It is available in standard mill sizes ranging from 15 horsepower (11 kilowatts) to 4500 horsepower (3352 kilowatts).

The robust design and lesser maintenance needs can result in up to 95 per cent or greater uptime, giving mining operations higher productivity and profitability.

Metso Outotec is the only manufacturer in the world that offers multiple stirred mill technologies, with Vertimill, HIG mill and SMD on offer.

This allows Metso Outotec to support companies with a mill that is most appropriate and efficient for their mining application.