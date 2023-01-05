Metso Outotec wins grinding unit contract

Metso Outotec has signed a three-year life cycle services (LCS) contract with a mining customer in Asia-Pacific for the service of 10 HIGmill fine grinding units.

One of the largest LCS orders received by Metso Outotec, the contract is a performance-based service agreement that will maximise production and uptime.

“We are extremely glad that our customer shows this confidence and appreciation in our expertise and end-to-end knowledge in sustainable fine grinding solutions and services,” Metso Outotec president, services business area Sami Takaluoma said.

“Metso Outotec is continuously developing its service capabilities for the customer’s benefit.”

In an effort to continue to invest in the Asia-Pacific region, Metso Outotec will open its biggest global service centre in Karratha, Western Australia, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We provide customers with reliable technology to exceed their specific requirements,” Metso Outotec senior vice president grinding, bulk and pyro business line Jonathan Allen said.

“By utilising the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) spares and wears and Metso Outotec’s service expertise, customers will be able to expand their production in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible way.”

The three-year LCS will also see Metso Outotec provide spares and wares for the HIGmill grinding units, process optimisation, repair services, and a service exchange program for spare and wear parts management.

Metso Outotec offers a wide range of stirred mill technologies and supporting services for fine and ultrafine grinding in secondary, tertiary and regrind applications.

Along with the HIGmill grinding units, Metso Outotec’s portfolio includes the Vertimill and the SMDStirred Media Detritor, allowing customers the select the best mill type for any stirring milling application.