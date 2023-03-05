Metso Outotec wins Chinese iron ore plant order

Bejing Shougang Interational Engineering Technology (BSIET) and Metso Outotec have signed a contract for the delivery of two compact-sized iron ore pelletising plants.

Located in China’s Hebei province, the plants are for Chengde Zhaofeng Iron and Steel Group and marks the first order for plants of this size in the Chinese market for Metso Outotec.

The contract is valued at €33 million, or just over $51 million, and represents the sixth pelletising plant contract Metso Outotec has won in China since 2020.

The scope of delivery includes the engineering and design of the indurating and process fan systems, supply of proprietary equipment, instrumentation and control systems, as well as supervisory services and technical training.

Metso Outotec’s travelling grate pellet indurating furnace will be a feature at both plants, with a capacity of 2.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

“The new plants incorporate state-of-the-art environmentally-sound technology,” Metso Outotec vice president, ferrous and heat transfer business line Attaul Ahmad said. “We thank BSIET and our customers in China for their trust in Metso Outotec’s technology.”

BSIET general manager Hou said that the plants will further BSIET and Metso Outotec’s working relationship.

“These plants will be a good reference for additional compact-sized pellet plants for this market segment in China,” Hou said.

“We have been successfully working with Metso Outotec for many years now and will further continue our cooperation.”