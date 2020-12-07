Metso Outotec launches overland conveyor range

Metso Outotec has launched a complete range of overland conveyors for long distance bulk material transportation that save costs and energy consumption in mining applications.

The conveyor solutions are designed for open-pit and underground operations and provide economic and reliable material transportation with low ownership costs.

Up to 20,000 tonnes per hour capacity can be achieved with the overland conveyors, while 30 per cent of energy savings can be achieved with the Metso Outotec’s energy saving idlers.

Metso Outotec vice president, bulk material handling systems Lars Duemmel said conveying is the most safe and efficient option for bulk material transportation.

“In mining and minerals processing applications, conveying is one of the most efficient and safest ways to transport bulk material. It is often referred as the backbone of the entire process,” he said.

“The robust design of our overland conveyors allows for capacities of up to 18,000 tonnes per hour including over 5 kilometres on a single flight for a seamless process.”

The design of the conveyors can enable fast installation and simple maintenance.

The conveyors are also capable of handling vertical and horizontal curves, Duemmel said.

Thanks to our extensive process engineering capability and proven installations around the world, we are able to support our customers with complete end-to-end conveyor solutions,” he said.

“This includes concept studies and definitions for all types of terrains and route types with horizontal and vertical curves.”

Metso Outotec provides sustainable technologies, services and end-trend solutions for heavy industries including minerals processing and metals refining.