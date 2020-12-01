Metso Outotec introduces a full line of mill discharge pumps for efficient slurry handling in the concentrator plants

”Slurry handling is vital in maximizing a minerals processing plant’s productivity and efficiency. Insufficient slurry handling may bring the whole plant to a halt or lead to inefficiencies in different parts of the process, causing major production losses. A large concentrator plant can have up to 150 different types of pumps in operation. Metso Outotec mill discharge (MD) pumps are robust and have been designed to operate reliably in highly abrasive environments, providing optimal solutions for each part of the process,” says Diwakar Aduri, Product Manager, MD Pumps at Metso Outotec.

Keeping the industry’s ever evolving needs in mind, Metso Outotec MD Series pumps offer outstanding uptime and sustained efficiencies. The MD pumps have been designed for efficient operation and longest wear life to match the mill’s uptime.

Metso Outotec’s MD Series pumps come in two tailored solutions, MDM and MDR. The MDM (Mill Discharge Metal) pumps are available in size ranges of 250-700, and the MDR (Mill Discharge Rubber) models come in size ranges of 250-700. Both pump types are suited for heavy-duty use in concentrator plants offering excellent resistance to abrasion and erosion.

Analysis service for selecting the correct pump

When selecting a slurry pump for a mine, one should look for the most robust and technologically advanced pump in terms of performance, wear resistance, uptime and total cost of ownership. Metso Outotec offers analysis service for this purpose with a detailed summary report and guidance on how to minimize total cost of ownership. It is also possible to check an initial fit using Metso Outotec’s 3D models available on the webpage.

Find out more about the Metso Outotec MD Series pumps on our webpage.

Further information, please contact:

Diwakar Aduri, Product Manager, MD Pumps, Metso Outotec, tel. +1 803.210.7577, email: diwakar.aduri(at)mogroup.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup.com

