Metso Outotec expands as filter demand grows

Metso Outotec is expanding its filter assembly plant in Suzhou, China to support growing filter demand in global mining and industrial sectors.

The planned expansion is expected to double local capacity in China and provide additional space for the assembly of flotation drive mechanisms and mill reline equipment.

“Filters are used in mining and industrial applications to separate solids from liquids,” Metso Outotec director of filter manufacturing Tero Tiainen said. “In Suzhou, we produce several of the different filter types we offer in our global portfolio.”

“Originally, filter assembly in Suzhou began in 2009, and it has been operating at the same location ever since.”

The plant expansion is expected to open within a year and reach full capacity during the first half of 2024. The growth will create new jobs, with personnel at the plant expected to increase to 60 experts.

“In connection with the expansion, we will also update our procedures for simplified processing, modular manufacturing and lean management to enable fast deliveries to our customers,” Suzhou plant manager Chuncai Qiu said.

“This, combined with our established engineering, sourcing and production expertise in Suzhou will provide our customers with enhanced service and product quality.”

This is the latest on Metso Outotec’s work in the Asia-Pacific region. In November 2022, the company announced it had commenced construction on its new global service centre in Karratha, WA, which is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The centre – which was first announced late 2021 – will offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services for mining and aggregates customers in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions.