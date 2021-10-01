Metso Ouotec adds tech to streamline pellet process

Metso Outotec has optimised the iron ore pelletising process with a digital solution to improve production capacity and quality, while reducing energy and costs.

The suite of solutions includes the Metso Outotec Optimising Control System OCS-4D and the Planet Positive Optimus advanced process control system for stability and efficiency.

Also included is the VisioPellet size-control system and the Pallet Car Condition Monitoring system for preventative maintenance measures.

Metso Outotec product competitiveness, ferrous and heat transfer director Olavo Nolasco said the digital suite was set to change the way operators managed iron ore pelletising.

“We are really excited about these new digital products. Based on pilot tests/reference cases, we know that they can make a true difference for our customers’ processes,” Nolasco said.

“These solutions can be implemented in all iron ore pelletising plants delivered by Metso Outotec.”

The technology provides real-time insights into the pellet size distribution, which in turn allows for more optimised steel production.

All these systems come with simulated operator training to ensure the safety of the mining industry, and can be customised to include a range of conditions and emergency situations.

Metso Outotec’s expertise in this area of operations is based on over 60 years in the sintering and pelletising space.

To educate the industry on the benefits and processes involved with the digital solutions, Metso will host two webinars in the third and fourth weeks of October.

The announcement came less than two weeks after the company added complete stirred mill plants to its range of concentrator plants – showcasing the broad range of applications Metso Outotec caters to.