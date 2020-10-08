METS Ignited backs automation projects with $6m funding

METS Ignited is set to award $6 million in funding to four Australian businesses in the mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector.

The four companies, AMOG, Gekko Systems, Polymathian and Universal Field Robots are leading innovation projects that are expected to create nearly 200 new roles and generate a combined revenue of over $100 million.

This is part of METS Ignited’s fourth round of collaborative project funds, which focus on the application of analytics, automation and robotics.

METS Ignited chief executive Adrian Beer said the quality and capability of the funding applicants were becoming increasingly more sophisticated, with a number of the solutions having broader capability across multiple sectors.

“This round of project fund recipients demonstrates just how capable our leading global METS sector is, and what is possible within our local technology sector,” Beer added.

“We are extremely proud of what has been achieved by the project fund recipients to date, and this new addition to the project funding shows that we have a huge potential to build upon.”

METS Ignited leads collaboration between METS companies, global suppliers, mine operators, research organisations and capital providers in Australia.