Metro Mining to resume shipping in April 2020

Metro Mining is set to recommence mining and shipping in April, with an estimated one million tonnes of bauxite to be produced and dispatched by the end of June.

From the start of next month, Metro’s mining operations will recommence at the Bauxite Hills Mine in Queensland.

The company expects operations to resume smoothly, however absolute dates are subject to weather conditions.

Metro also acknowledged the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic affecting operations after the company completed a detailed risk assessment for the health and wellbeing of their workers and community.

“Like all other organisation in Australia, we are facing circumstances that are changing on a daily basis. It is certainly a challenging time and we are doing everything possible to address issues as they arise,” said Metro Mining managing director and chief executive, Simon Finnis.