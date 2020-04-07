Metro Mining awakens Bauxite Hills from hiatus

Metro Mining has recommenced operations at the Bauxite Hills mine in Queensland, with the addition of a night shift crew coming onboard this week.

The mine’s day shift team also exceeded budgeted rates based on four million wet metric tonnes using six triple-trailers.

This was achieved despite the wet conditions, which prompted the cessation of mining and shipping at Bauxite Hills earlier this year.

At the port, Metro Mining is running at 850 tonnes an hour on the single screen, up from 550 tonnes an hour last year.

“The modifications undertaken over the wet season are working well,” Metro Mining managing director Simon Finnis said.

“We expect, weather permitting, to have around 130,000 tonnes of screened and unscreened material on the ROM (run-of-mine) by the time we start loading the first ship on 14 April.”

According to Finnis, the first two vessels have been booked and delivery has been confirmed to its major clients.

Metro Mining’s on site team is now working under new coronavirus regulations, including employees filling in a written health declaration and undergoing temperature checks prior to boarding planes to the site.

The company has also documented isolation and evacuation procedure for anyone who may become unwell at the mine site.

“With these controls in place, Metro is meeting or exceeding all current local, state and commonwealth requirements,” Finnis said.

“Metro will continue to operate under these conditions until further notice.

“The board continues to monitor the situation closely and is working with the senior management team to ensure we look after the interests of the entire workforce and the company.”