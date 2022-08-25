Meet the winners of the 2022 Bulk Handling Awards

After a two year hiatus, the 2022 Bulk Handling Awards were held last night to recognise the individuals and organisations that went above and beyond in the bulk handling sector.

These awards are Australia’s only dedicated event that focuses on the outstanding achievements and successes in the bulk industry.

They were held jointly with the MHD Mercury Awards, which highlight excellence across the freight and logistics supply chain industry.

After the COVID-19 pandemic halted the event and awards for two years, all 2020 finalists were automatically carried across to 2021, with the winners determined from the combined finalists’ list

The winners

Innovative Technology Award

Metso Outotec – FMR Pumping Application

Dust Control Technology, Application or Practice

Enviromist Pty Ltd and Action Drill&Blast Pty Ltd – Drillrig Dust Suppression System

Excellence in the Application of Gears, Motors and Drives

Kilic Engineering – Cargill stockpiling operations optimisation

Excellence in Transport and/or Conveying

OMC International – Dynamic Under Keel Clearance System

Best Practice in Safety (sponsored by Bonfiglioli)

Centre for Bulk Solids and Particulate Technologies – Transportable Moisture Limit Project

Supplier of the Year (sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE)

Kinder Australia

Bulk Handling Facility of the Year (sponsored by VEGA Australia)

Metso Outotec – Boral Ormeau

AW Roberts Award (presented by ASBSH)

Dr Dusan Ilic

Australian Society for Bulk Solids Handling Award (presented by ASBSH)

Professor Peter Wypych