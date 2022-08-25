Meet the winners of the 2022 Bulk Handling Awards

After a two year hiatus, the 2022 Bulk Handling Awards were held last night to recognise the individuals and organisations that went above and beyond in the bulk handling sector.
These awards are Australia’s only dedicated event that focuses on the outstanding achievements and successes in the bulk industry.
They were held jointly with the MHD Mercury Awards, which highlight excellence across the freight and logistics supply chain industry.
After the COVID-19 pandemic halted the event and awards for two years, all 2020 finalists were automatically carried across to 2021, with the winners determined from the combined finalists’ list
The winners
Innovative Technology Award
Metso Outotec – FMR Pumping Application
Dust Control Technology, Application or Practice
Enviromist Pty Ltd and Action Drill&Blast Pty Ltd – Drillrig Dust Suppression System
Excellence in the Application of Gears, Motors and Drives
Kilic Engineering – Cargill stockpiling operations optimisation
Excellence in Transport and/or Conveying
OMC International – Dynamic Under Keel Clearance System
Best Practice in Safety (sponsored by Bonfiglioli)
Centre for Bulk Solids and Particulate Technologies – Transportable Moisture Limit Project
Supplier of the Year (sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE)
Kinder Australia
Bulk Handling Facility of the Year (sponsored by VEGA Australia)
Metso Outotec – Boral Ormeau
AW Roberts Award (presented by ASBSH)
Dr Dusan Ilic
Australian Society for Bulk Solids Handling Award (presented by ASBSH)
Professor Peter Wypych