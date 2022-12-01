McLanahan lands a new director of sales

McLanahan Corporation has announced the recent hire of Lee Hillyer, who will move into the role of director of sales – mineral systems.

Hillyer, who brings more than 24 years of sales experience in the mining industry to his new role, will be oversee all sales, service and product aspects of the McLanahan Mineral Systems business in markets outside of North America.

Previously general manager position at Terra Nova Technologies’ Australia and Asia Pacific branch, Hillyer’s new role will see him taking charge of efforts to further establish McLanahan’s presence as a leading supplier within the coal, minerals, and other mining sectors.

“I love the mining industry – and in-pit crushing and sizing solutions, in particular – so the opportunity to work in a family, privately-owned business that is progressive and has a great culture is the reason I joined,” Hillyer said.

“I’m very excited about the vast range of products and how they can be leveraged in other industries outside of coal.”

McLanahan Corporation describes itself as “a global provider of process solutions for a variety of industries, including mineral processing, aggregate processing, agricultural and many others”.

The company said it aims to help our customers meet challenges such as a difficult current marketplace, safety and sustainability by helping them be more efficient, more productive and more profitable.

“Employing personnel in areas such as process engineering, sales and customer service means that we are able to be your partner in material processing from start to finish,” McLanahan said on its website.

The US-based company has offices in Australia, the UK, China and Chile, and is supported by a network of dealers and partners around the world.