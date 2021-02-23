MCA maps out vaccine priorities for resources sector

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has identified resource sector workforce sub-groups which will be given priority COVID-19 vaccinations.

This was announced by the MCA, in conjunction with the Australian petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) released its National Resources Sector Position Statement, which mapped out the sector’s priorities for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Priority vaccinations for workforce sub-groups in the resources sector includes employees at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 which includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers and contractors, people aged over 50, immune-compromised people and specialists travelling to remote areas.

Other workforce sub-groups include site-based medical services, fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers in contact with priority populations and communities , essential delivery workers and essential safety workers.

The statement suggests that remote areas may act as vaccination centres, giving precedence to those with closest links to the sector.

The MCA also prioritised that anyone in contact with priority populations who may be required to pass through for work, either domestically or internationally and essential safety and workers required for the responsible operation of the sector.

“Companies that may require vaccination for specific roles with a high risk of transmission should support access by employees to the vaccine,” Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said.

“Employees will be able to demonstrate vaccination (or medical exemption) through Express Plus Medicare and MyGov apps and each company should develop a confidential record management procedure for employees for secure provision and recording of this information.”

The statement also suggests the sector should be used in the transportation and storage of equipment in the roll-out effort.