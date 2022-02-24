Martin Engineering safety standards recognised for “zero deficiencies”

Martin Engineering has solidified its reputation as a pioneer in modern industrial safety with a RAVS Plus award from ISNetworld (ISN) – one of the world’s largest safety compliance groups.

The bulk material handling technology company has developed solutions to common industry problems for more than 75 years.

Now, the RAVS Plus recognition has demonstrated to Martin Engineering customers that the company’s products and services undergo a higher level of scrutiny.

ISN helps thousands of contractors and suppliers manage risk and support sustainability, evaluating company safety cultures by collecting and reviewing risk management documentation.

Martin Engineering global director of people and culture Janice Verbeke said such recognition takes commitment from the whole company.

“The entire RAVS Plus process was definitely a team effort,” Verbeke said.

“Everyone involved rallied to make this accomplishment happen. But the foundation of safety had already been established here long before I arrived.”

Over several months, an ISN audit found zero deficiencies in safety and only a short list of opportunities for improvement.

While COVID-19 restrictions stopped in-person audits to take place, five Martin Engineering technicians were surveyed to grasp their knowledge of policies, procedures and training.

“Sue and I complemented each other well, with our different knowledge bases,” Verbeke said of the audit. “The questions ranged from overall safety knowledge on OSHA regulations to specific topics of what we do in the field.

“She provided information on our practices, protocols and equipment used in the field. I provided the safety and regulatory knowledge, training protocols and corporate administrative processes.”

Overall, the recognition allows Martin Engineering to continue believing in itself and understanding it’s on a strong path to success.

“The most positive outcome of the ISN recognition is the sense of gratification that we, as an organisation, we’re willing to put ourselves up to scrutiny and demonstrated that safety is our culture, it’s not just talk,” Verbeke concluded. “It’s a deep belief system that we practice every day.”