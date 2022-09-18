Manufactured to exceed industry expectations

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) is a full-service engineering and hydraulic maintenance company offering an extensive range of premium hydraulic attachments, rockbreaker boom systems and hydraulic power units.

To complement their growing list of hydraulic products, TRS has developed a range of Premium Spec HPUs to maximise availability and reliability in the most arduous conditions.

These packaged systems are self-contained, fully enclosed units and are fitted with pockets for forklift handling and lifting lugs for ease of installation.

Each system boasts an impressive list of standard features and, depending on the project requirements, a large range of optional features which are readily available, including foam fire suppression, bladder breathers and additional filtration and condition monitoring.

“Most of our systems are adapted to suit the preferred equipment list of our customers and we are highly flexible with our design approach, encouraging collaboration with our customers to ensure the final product meets all their requirements and expectations,” TRS engineering manager Paul Ingleson said.

The on-board stainless steel control panel features double-skin doors to protect panel mounted switches, lights, and the HMI screen, from the elements. Internal wiring and electrical components can be customised to suit any site electrical standards and specifications.

A complete turn-key solution including fill lines, drain lines and all interconnecting tube and hoses is also available.

Made in Australia

“As part of our commitment to local industry we proudly support Australian manufacturing and all TRS hydraulic power units are designed and manufactured in Australia under the strict supervision of our experienced personnel to achieve the highest possible quality of workmanship,” said Ingleson.

“Quality fittings and components, that are rated above the maximum working pressure of the system, are used throughout and our attention to detail during design and assembly will ensure many years of reliable service.”

Designed for ease of maintenance

With internal lighting, bolted roof panels and a full enclosure with all side panels either bolted or hinged, complete access to the internal components is possible for maintenance.

Multiple test points are also installed throughout the hydraulic circuit to facilitate condition monitoring and troubleshooting.

Any spillage during servicing and maintenance is also contained within the large sump to avoid accidental discharge to the environment.

A complete turn-key solution

TRS offers a full range of both custom and standard proven hydraulic equipment to cover a variety of client needs. This spans from proprietary Rammer boom systems, hammers and power packs through to high duty, remotely operated TRS booms with premium hydraulic power units, clean-fill lubrication systems and tool change facilities.

Allow our team to improve your operation with a high performing hydraulic system coupled with ongoing site service and support designed to ensure reliable operation and maximum productivity.

For more information: 1300 921 498 | engineering@trswa.com.au | totalrockbreaking.com.au