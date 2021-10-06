Mangoola coal extension gets Federal nod

The Federal Government has approved Glencore’s proposed expansion of the Mangoola coal mine in New South Wales.

As part of the proposed plan, the company will look to extend the existing Mangoola open cut mine with the establishment of a new open cut coal pit, located to the north of the existing operation.

The expansion will see the existing mine life of Mangoola extended until December 2030, with the new open cut mine expected to deliver eight years of life if mining is commenced in 2022.

Extending Mangoola’s footprint by an approximate 623 hectares, the mine extension will look to extract an additional 52 million tonnes of coal.

Glencore’s proposed plan also features the construction of a haul road overpass across Big Flat Creek and Wybong Road to link the existing coal mine with the new pit.

Glencore will use its existing Mangoola Mine Coal Handling and Processing Plant (CHPP) as part of the project, while the construction of additional water truck fill points will take place along with the construction of a new water management system.

The Mangoola extension was approved by the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in April.

It was announced the approval would open the door for a further 145 construction and 80 operational jobs, along with ongoing employment for 400 workers.

The project will support over 60 local companies and provide $129 million in mining royalties.

At the time of the IPC approval, Glencore said it was buoyed by the prospects of the mine extension.

“Glencore is pleased to note the NSW Independent Planning Commission’s (IPC) determination to grant development consent for our Mangoola Coal continued operations project in the Upper Hunter Valley,” a Glencore spokesperson stated.

“The project has successfully met every step of the NSW environmental assessment requirements and will enable mining to continue for a further five years to 2030.”