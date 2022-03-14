Mallina lithium gets DMIRS approval

Morella Corporation has received Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) approval for its program of works for utilising ground-disturbing equipment at the Mallina lithium project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The company has an Earn-in Agreement (EiA) with Sayona Mining, where it earns a 51 per cent interest over Sayona’s prospective lithium exploration portfolio in WA.

Morella has completed key environment, social and governance (ESG) related workstreams in support of the company’s maiden drilling program at the lithium project and is now focussed on mobilising staff, equipment and contractors to the project ahead of the commencement of drilling at the end of March.

The Mallina lithium project is located 120 kilometres southwest of Port Hedland in the globally recognised lithium mining and exploration province of the Pilbara, and the project area is serviced with primary roads, export infrastructure and access to skilled, mining-centric labour.

“This is an exceptional time to be advancing the Mallina lithium project and building on years of previous mapping, study and drilling work,” Morella chief executive officer Alex Cheeseman said.

“In the lead up to the drill program, the team’s effort and focus with the Traditional Owners over the last four months has been excellent, we’ve worked very hard to engage early, regularly and openly.”

Over the period 28 February to 3 March 2022, Morella conducted a Heritage Survey with the Traditional Owners of select areas in the Mallina tenement.

The Heritage Survey was coordinated by Phil Czerwinski, an anthropologist and archaeologist who was proposed by the Traditional Owners to conduct the survey.

Morella representatives, Czerwinski and the Traditional Owners systematically walked and cleared all priority access corridors and proposed drill locations.

Initial reports on the ground were that no sites or artefacts of significance were identified, and Morella anticipates the formal report to be issued by the Traditional Owners within the fortnight.

Previous exploration activities at the project were conducted by Sayona from 2016-2020 and included reverse circulation (RC) drilling, soil and rock chip sampling, mapping and mineralogical study work targeting five identified pegmatite intrusions.