Malaysia renews Lynas’ operating licence

Malaysia’s Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) has renewed Lynas Malaysia’s operating licence, on the condition that the company has a new cracking and leaching plant that operates outside of the country.

Lynas will no longer be allowed to import raw materials containing naturally occurring radioactive material into Malaysia after July 2023.

The company has confirmed it is committed to developing a new cracking and leaching facility in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, to abide by this condition.

Under the three-year license, Lynas is obligated to develop a permanent disposal facility (PDF) within the first year of approval of the license and submit a work development plan for the PDF construction.

Lynas chief executive and managing director Amanda Lacaze thanked the AELB for its decision to renew the company’s operating license.

“This follows Lynas Malaysia’s satisfaction of the licence conditions announced (in) August 2019,” Lacaze said.

“We reaffirm the company’s commitment to our people, 97 per cent of whom are Malaysian and contributing to Malaysia’s shared prosperity vision 2030.

“Over the past eight years we have demonstrated our operations are safe and that we are an excellent foreign direct investor.”

Lacaze also thanked the Australian Government, the Western Australian Government, City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and the Government of Japan for supporting its Kalgoorlie project.

City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder mayor John Bowler expressed his excitement that Lynas selected the city for its new cracking and leaching plant.

“This project really puts Kalgoorlie-Boulder on the national and international stage and really cements us as a great place to do downstream processing,” Bowler said in December last year.

“We are more than just a place you go to get minerals out the ground, we are a value add and logistics hub, with world class resources and globally recognised mining and mineral processing education.

“The new Lynas cracking and leaching facility really enhances our offering.”