Major Project status likely for Hawsons Iron

The South Australia Government will consider granting Major Project status to the proposed high-grade magnetite Hawsons Iron operation near Broken Hill.

It has declared it an impact-assessed major project subject to a state-run process and determination of assessment requirements towards Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) obligations.

A proposal can be declared as impact-assessed development (or major project) in South Australia by the Minister for Planning if it is considered to be of economic, social or environmental importance to the state.

Hawsons managing director Bryan Granzien said the declaration reflected the importance and scale of the project within South Australia and potential as the global steel industry aggressively pursued pathways to decarbonize.

Hawsons’ next step would be to lodge a formal development application with supporting information.

The application will then be forwarded to the State Planning Commission to determine the assessment requirements to address in the preparation of an EIS.

The South Australian declaration follows the Federal Government’s decision in April to renew the project’s status as a Major Project for three more years in recognition of its potential to supply high-grade quality magnetite for the production of low emissions steel.