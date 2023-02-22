Major miners to sponsor 2023 Prospect Awards

With the Australian Mining Prospect Awards set to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2023, Roy Hill and Atlas Iron are slated to sponsor key categories.

To be held in Brisbane on November 9, the awards seek to reward those in the mining industry who are excelling and going above and beyond.

Two of these awards, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Discovery of the Year award, are being sponsored by Hancock Prospecting subsidiaries Roy Hill and Atlas Iron, respectively.

“Roy Hill and Atlas Iron are pleased to be sponsoring award categories in the 2023 Prospect Awards,” chief executive officer group operations Gerhard Veldsman told Australian Mining.

“At Roy Hill and Atlas Iron, we are committed to helping our people contribute to Australia’s mining industry, and in turn to making our company group the ‘best mining company in Australia’.

“We think innovation and excellence should be acknowledged and rewarded and are very pleased to be associated with the Prospect Awards.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises an individual who has contributed to the Australian mining and minerals processing industries throughout their life. Winners are dedicated individuals and leaders within the industry and have demonstrated their committed to improving and advancing the sector.

The Discovery of the Year award celebrates a significant finding at either a greenfields or brownfields site. This award was a new category introduced in the 2022 Prospect Awards.

Roy Hill and Atlas Iron see partnering with the awards as a way to share best practice in the Australian mining industry, and celebrate the individuals who play such an important role in its continued success.

“At Roy Hill and Atlas Iron, we’re all about building a culture of innovation and improvement, where ingenuity and innovative thinking are continually encouraged and embraced,” Veldsman said.

“Mining’s economic contribution to Australia is unrivalled, so it is important we not only acknowledge and provide well deserved recognition to our industry, but also celebrate our achievements.”

Nominations for the 2023 Prospect Awards are open until Friday September 1.