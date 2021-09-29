Major miners boost Australian vaccination efforts

Australian resource companies including BHP and Rio Tinto are helping local mining communities reach their vaccination targets.

BHP’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Moranbah have seen more than 2000 doses administered at the BHP-funded Vanguard Health clinic.

More than 800 people are now fully vaccinated as a result of the drive, including local mother Alaina Earl and her daughter Jessie Earl, who’s in Year 11.

Jessie said getting a vaccination was important for the larger cause.

“I chose to get vaccinated to help protect the vulnerable in my community, and to demonstrate to people in my age group that getting vaccinated is simple and safe,” she said.

“My friends and I often talked about the importance of being vaccinated and once the opportunity opened up for people in my age group to receive the vaccine, I jumped at it. Many of my peers are also making the decision to get vaccinated.”

The Vanguard Health clinic aims to deliver 500 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine per week.

Rio Tinto has also been proactive in facilitating COVID-19 vaccinations, recently supporting local communities Tom Price and Paraburdoo in Western Australia.

With vaccinations made available at the Tom Price Community Vaccination Clinic and Paraburdoo Community Vaccination Clinic earlier in September, the blitz was aimed at improving access to vaccinations in the region.

Members of the Tom Price and Paraburdoo communities, surrounding Indigenous communities, Rio Tinto workers and their families benefited from the initiative.

Rio Tinto has also set up vaccination hubs at Perth Airport (T2 and T3), with the aim to support the company’s fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workforce who regularly travel to and from the Pilbara.

Western Australia’s wider FIFO mining industry will also be able to utilise the facilities.

Bookings are now open with the vaccinations hubs set to open from October 11.