Major board reshuffle at Bellevue Gold

The gold company has announced several changes to its board as it prepares for the start of production and cashflow at its Bellevue gold project in WA.

Darren Starlow has been appointed managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Starlow has served as a Bellevue executive since late 2021 and will now officially take the company’s helm.

Starlow is a mining engineer with extensive commercial and operational experience. He previously held a number of senior roles at Northern Star Resources, including chief development officer, and led the integration of Northern Star’s Australian business units.

At Bellevue, Starlow played a major role in ongoing funding activities, including the recent capital raising and debt draw-down.

Bill Sterling has been appointed chief operating officer to assist with the transition.

Sterling is an engineer with previous experience in senior roles at Northern Star. He was general manager at Northern Star’s Jundee gold mine, Kalgoorlie operations, and Bronzewing.

Sterling has served as Bellevue’s general manager since January last year.

Bellevue’s current managing director, Steve Parsons, will settle into the role of non-executive director.

“Bellevue is set to start production later this year,” Bellevue chairman Kevin Tomlinson said. “With this in mind, it is the right time to appoint the team who will lead our company into the next highly rewarding phase of its growth and development.

“Darren’s extensive experience on both the operational and commercial fronts means he is perfectly positioned to lead Bellevue. He will be extremely well-supported by Bill Sterling and our wider executive team.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Steve Parsons for the exceptional job he has done in turning our company from what was not much more than a shell with a mothballed asset into Australia’s next major gold producer.”