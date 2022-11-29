Maiden production from Alpha HPA

Alpha HPA has delivered its maiden production of aluminium nitrate from its Precursor Production Facility (PPF) in Gladstone, Queensland.

Alpha HPA’s so-called First Project aims to produce a range of low carbon footprint high purity aluminium products for a myriad of applications whilst creating opportunities for local communities.

In its final stages of chemical commissioning, the PPF has now produced 3300 kilograms of aluminium nitrate pre-cursor crystal reaching an instantaneous production rate of 800kg/day, equivalent to approximately 70 per cent of nameplate capacity.

The company is awaiting verification of product purity, with the expectation that first product purity will be marginally below the target 5N (99.999%) purity specification, while impurities from start-up activities in the circuit are flushed out.

Consistent with the commissioning process, HPA is also addressing a number of minor bottlenecks, with the expectation these will remedied over the coming weeks.