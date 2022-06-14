Maiden coal supply railed from Bluff mine

The maiden shipment of coal from Bowen Coking Coal’s Bluff open-cut PCI mine has left Cook Colliery and been shipped by rail to RG Tanna coal terminal, from where it is scheduled to be shipped to the purchaser before the end of June.

The company said the significant milestone establishes itself as Queensland’s next independent metallurgical coal producer.

Bowen managing director and chief executive officer Gerhard Redelinghuys said the first shipment from Bluff was just the start of our production ramp-up.

“We have a portfolio of quality metallurgical coal developments coming on line this year at Broadmeadow East, Burton followed by Isaac River, as we work towards our production target of mining five million tonnes per annum ROM by 2024,” he said.

The shipment is under a sales contract with Formosa Plastics Group, a large diversified multi-national conglomerate headquartered in Taiwan. The sale was agreed under the 50:50 Marketing Joint Venture with Bowen and M Resources, a specialist metallurgical coal trading company.

Bluff produces an Ultra-Low Volatile Pulverised Coal Injection (ULVPCI) coal, which is particularly attractive for its low ash, high energy and high coke replacement ratio.

Demand for ULVPCI is expected to remain buoyant due to the impact on PCI supply from Russia as a result of sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.