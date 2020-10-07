Magnetite Mines to trial CSIRO ore sorting technology

Magnetite Mines plans to conduct a trial on a magnetic resonance sensor developed by CSIRO at the Razorback iron ore project in South Australia.

The company inked an agreement with NextOre, which will supply a mobile bulk ore sorting plant that uses the sensor for $800,000.

NextOre was formed by CSIRO, Advisian Digital and RFC Ambrian in 2017 to supply magnetic resonance ore sorting solutions to global mining companies.

The magnetic resonance analysers apply a form of radio frequency spectroscopy to generate quantitative measurements of target ore minerals.

It allows for a high throughput application typically added to the front-end of a processing flow sheet to divert waste ores before processing, improving grades before processing and lowering unit operating costs.

Magnetite Mines will test the technology as part of its mine feasibility analysis.

“Ore sorting technology, once demonstrated, has the potential to significantly enhance the competitiveness and value of the Razorback high grade iron ore project,” Magnetite Mines chairman Peter Schubert said.

“We have been working with NextOre using advanced orebody modelling, giving us insight into the potential application of this technology.

“We are pleased to have exclusive access to this technology for application to magnetite in Australia.”

NextOre chief executive Chris Beal said the company was an enthusiastic supporter of Magnetite Mines’ vision of unlocking the vast resources in South Australia’s Braemar region.

“In our collaborative planning, the Magnetite Mines methodology of carefully integrating mine and mill activities speaks strongly to the ability to generate the maximum value from bulk ore sorting solution,” he said.

NextOre will dispatch the equipment next year.

The Razorback project carries three ore bodies, which together constitute 3.9 billion tonnes of JORC 2012 inferred to indicated resources.