Madeleine King new Resources Minister

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies has welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s new Cabinet, which includes Western Australian Madeleine King as Minister for Resources and for Northern Australia.

AMEC chief executive officer Warren Pearce said the organisation looked forward to building on its strong relationship with the incoming Labor Government to grow the Australian mining and mineral exploration industry.

“The appointment of Madeleine King ensures that the industry that kept the Australian economy afloat during the global pandemic will have a strong voice in the new Cabinet.

“Minister King has held the resources portfolio in Opposition and understands the importance of our industry in creating jobs and growth, but also the vital role in producing the minerals needed for decarbonisation and a clean energy transition.”

“The continuation of Chris Bowen in the Climate Change and Energy portfolios is positive for our sector. Australia’s rich endowment of critical minerals are a key enabler of technology led solutions. “The new Albanese Ministry promises fresh eyes to boosting Australian international competitiveness, revitalising the reform agenda and driving greater mining and mineral exploration investment.”

King, whose electorate includes several major lithium producers, said she was honoured with the appointment.

“The resources sector is vitally important for Australia’s economic future, and I am excited about the rich endowment of rare earths and critical minerals alongside our traditional minerals industries,” she said.