Macmahon continues contract streak at Anglo American mine

Anglo American has awarded a $200 million surface mining services contract at the Dawson metallurgical coal mine in Queensland to Macmahon Holdings.

Macmahon chief executive officer Michael Finnegan said the three-year contract further expanded the contractor’s portfolio on the east coast.

“We are very pleased to be selected for the Dawson South operation by Anglo American, a leading global mining company,” Finnegan said.

“We look forward to working very closely with our new client to ensure a smooth transition period and continuity of safe operations. This new project further strengthens our growing east coast presence.”

The contract at the joint venture between Anglo American and Japan’s Mitsui Group is due to begin in July 2021.

Macmahon’s contract win at Dawson continues a run of signings for the company after it also secured agreements at the King of the Hills, Gwalia and Deflector operations.

The latest contracts add to Macmahon’s pipeline of $7 billion, reported in late February.

On the strong pipeline, Finnegan said he was pleased with the company’s first half of the 2021 financial year despite the effects of COVID-19.

“Macmahon has produced a solid first half result and I am pleased the business has continued to deliver growth in earnings and margins, despite COVID-19 disruptions and currency headwinds,” Finnegan said.

“The resource sector outlook is robust driven by high commodity prices and supportive capital markets. As a result, we have seen many clients advance their projects into the tender stage.”