MacKellar takes Western Plant Hire under its wing

MacKellar Group and Western Plant Hire have formed a strategic partnership to fast-track the latter’s growth in heavy mining equipment (HME)

While MacKellar Group has grown from strength to strength since establishment in 1966, Western Plant Hire began in 2000 and was acquired in 2020 by current executive directors Luke Mateljan and Malcolm Azzopardi.

Azzopardi said the partnership with Australia’s largest privately owned heavy earthmoving equipment and services provider was a big step for Western Plant Hire.

“With MacKellar Group on board as a strategic partner, it presents an exciting opportunity for our business to broaden its product offering in the larger HME space,” he said.

“Traditionally we have provided mid-sized equipment predominantly in Western Australia, however with MacKellar’s involvement there will be no limit.”

Western Plant Hire will benefit immediately from the partnership with an increased range including equipment up to 600-tonne.

Matejan was equally chuffed about the partnership and the doors it opened for his burgeoning company.

“I am really excited about MacKellar Group’s investment in Western Plant Hire. It has given us the opportunity to grow quickly and expand into a broader product offering, particularly into larger equipment we have previously been unable to offer,” Mateljan said.

MacKellar Group has more than 650 full-time employees and a fleet of 375 machines.

These machines are currently on site at more than 15 projects across Australia.

MacKellar Group managing director Duncan MacKellar said he respected Western Plant Hire for how far it had come and saw the partnership taking it to the next step.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Western Plant Hire to grow their capability into larger equipment. As a business we’re committed to continued growth and expansion into new territories whilst maintaining our family values and reputation as a trusted, reliable partner,” MacKellar said.

“Western Plant Hire are a phenomenal company. We are impressed by their indigenous joint venture partnerships and it’s clear to us that we share similar values and we respect the knowledge, expertise and experience Luke, Malcolm and the team have in the industry and WA.”